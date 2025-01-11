Winerz 价格 ($WNZ)
今天 Winerz ($WNZ) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。$WNZ 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Winerz 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 8.68 USD
- Winerz 当天价格变化为 -0.22%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $WNZ兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $WNZ 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Winerz 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Winerz 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Winerz 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Winerz 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30天
|$ 0
|-11.40%
|60天
|$ 0
|-38.46%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Winerz 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.22%
-4.85%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Winerz is a blockchain technology enabling skill based wagering mechanics to any competitive game. It uses a token-based economy to reward players for winning in games of skill between other opponents. The technology solution is a web-based platform that enables players to wager and then input their battle results to win the pot. $WNZ is primarily used as a transfer of value within the Winerz ecosystem, driven by three pillars: • Head-to-Head platform: the web-based technology platform enables competitive 1v1 play of traditional head-to-head games. • Staking & Rewards: staking is designed to reward participants who lock their $WNZ tokens while providing much needed liquidity to the DEX pool. In return, they are given $WNZ from the staking reserve. • NFT Marketplace: users can trade and collect Winerz NFTs, allowing additional bonus payout in the Winerz ecosystem. The utility of $WNZ is: • Paying player entry fees (bets) • Purchasing and selling Winerz NFTs • Rewarding players for winning (play-to-earn) • Participating in platform profit sharing • Staking and earning additional WNZ tokens
