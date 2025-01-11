什么是Winee3 (WNE)

Winee3 is a cutting-edge SocialFi super-app that transforms professional networking with Web3 tech. It offers AI matchmaking, NFT event tickets, and token rewards for global connections, vibrant communities, and career growth. It's an all-in-one platform where users can showcase skills, join events, and earn rewards, all powered by blockchain. With a user-centric approach and a goal to mainstream Web3, Winee3 is set to reshape professional networking. Winee3 aims to lead as the top SocialFi super-app for professionals in the Web3 era. By merging AI, blockchain, and NFTs, we foster a dynamic space for global connections and collaboration. Our mission is to empower professionals worldwide, offering opportunities to showcase skills, earn rewards, and drive Web3 adoption in networking. The Winee3 token (WNE) is a multifunctional utility token at the heart of our platform. Users can access premium features, stake for rewards, join governance, create NFT event tickets, and earn incentives. This token system encourages engagement, platform growth, and stakeholder alignment.

Winee3 (WNE) 资源 白皮书 官网