Wild Goat Coin(WGC)信息

Wild Goat Coin (WGC) is a fixed-supply, omnichain memecoin with its primary presence on HyperEVM. It pairs Hyperliquid’s HYPE token and gold-backed stablecoins such as Tether’s XAUT0 as core liquidity, positioning itself as a ‘GOLD × HYPE Memecoin’. The project migrated to WGC V3 in April 2025 with a LayerZero OFT and Superchain ERC-20 upgrade — enabling native token transfers across 32+ blockchains.