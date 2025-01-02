什么是WickedBet Casino (WIK)

Welcome to WickedBet! The Hub for crypto gambling and betting. We offer up to $50,000,000 jackpots in real-world lotto bets. We currently hold our own Casino with thousands of games to choose from! Not only that, our Sportsbook and the $WIK Web3 PvP Arena will be shortly integrated onto our bespoke platform. We proudly present a brand-new and unique experience in the GambleFi world with our flagship product - Fully-Insured Lotto Betting on International lotteries and at a considerably lower cost than standard ticket purchasing; through our own $WIK token and other cryptocurrencies. Why $WIK? Holding $WIK: - Benefit from the deflationary system that rises with platform usage. Staking $WIK: - Benefit from our profit sharing models. Using $WIK: - Discounts on our platform. - Early Access to our currently USDT based Casino. - A whole array of benefits in the Web3 PvP Arena. - Higher level access within our affiliate system. - Scaling rewards via our daily log in faucet system.

WickedBet Casino (WIK) 资源 白皮书 官网