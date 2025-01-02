WickedBet Casino 图标

今天 WickedBet Casino (WIK) 的价格

今天 WickedBet Casino (WIK) 的实时价格为 0.02057909 USD。目前其市值为 $ 946.25K USD。WIK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
WickedBet Casino 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.26K USD
- WickedBet Casino 当天价格变化为 +0.27%
- 其循环供应量为 45.95M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 WIK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WIK 价格信息的首选平台。

WickedBet Casino (WIK) 价格表现 USD

今天内，WickedBet Casino 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，WickedBet Casino 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0053359728
在过去60天内，WickedBet Casino 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0057391768
在过去90天内，WickedBet Casino 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0111886507047321

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+0.27%
30天$ -0.0053359728-25.92%
60天$ -0.0057391768-27.88%
90天$ -0.0111886507047321-35.22%

WickedBet Casino (WIK) 价格分析

WickedBet Casino 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

-2.67%

+0.27%

-5.88%

WickedBet Casino (WIK) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

什么是WickedBet Casino (WIK)

Welcome to WickedBet! The Hub for crypto gambling and betting. We offer up to $50,000,000 jackpots in real-world lotto bets. We currently hold our own Casino with thousands of games to choose from! Not only that, our Sportsbook and the $WIK Web3 PvP Arena will be shortly integrated onto our bespoke platform. We proudly present a brand-new and unique experience in the GambleFi world with our flagship product - Fully-Insured Lotto Betting on International lotteries and at a considerably lower cost than standard ticket purchasing; through our own $WIK token and other cryptocurrencies. Why $WIK? Holding $WIK: - Benefit from the deflationary system that rises with platform usage. Staking $WIK: - Benefit from our profit sharing models. Using $WIK: - Discounts on our platform. - Early Access to our currently USDT based Casino. - A whole array of benefits in the Web3 PvP Arena. - Higher level access within our affiliate system. - Scaling rewards via our daily log in faucet system.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

WickedBet Casino (WIK) 资源

白皮书
官网

大家还在问：关于 WickedBet Casino (WIK) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

