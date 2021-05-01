Whole Earth Coin 价格 (WEC)
今天 Whole Earth Coin (WEC) 的实时价格为 0.00132924 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。WEC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Whole Earth Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.38 USD
- Whole Earth Coin 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WEC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WEC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Whole Earth Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Whole Earth Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004141114。
在过去60天内，Whole Earth Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002037586。
在过去90天内，Whole Earth Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0004141114
|-31.15%
|60天
|$ -0.0002037586
|-15.32%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Whole Earth Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+115.04%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Whole Earth Foundation The Whole Earth Foundation is an Organization established to democratize the management of our infrastructure and environment. Our goal is to provide the world's first trusted infrastructure data ecosystem to revolutionize how infrastructure is managed. Mission Statement We, the people, unified as a collective whole, have the capacity to overthrow any governing authority. It is our right and responsibility to have a voice in maintaining the integrity of our infrastructure and environment that monopolies have traditionally governed. The power of the individual to make decisions based on information is the principal outcome of the digital age. Therefore, tools that promote access to information and data-driven learning are sought and promoted by the WHOLE EARTH FOUNDATION. What makes WEC unique? Whole Earth Coin (WEC) is an ERC20 Token running on the Ethereum chain used to power the Whole Earth Access Platform, a one-of-a-kind data exchange ecosystem that provides tools and resources to put general citizens in control of their infrastructure. Using applications running on smartphones, we can crowdsource detailed data on infrastructure traced by geolocation. This data can then be used to develop intelligent AI to make predictions that provide novel insights that allow for more efficient infrastructure management. We believe that deeds that contribute to the greater community should be recognized and rewarded. Ultimately, our goal is to create an ecosystem of users who actively oversee and manage their local infrastructure, provide them with access to information, and work closely with organizations that have traditionally governed infrastructure assets in their communities. Token information The WEC launched on 1/5/2021 with an original supply of 1 billion. Before its official listing on ProBit and CoinsBit exchanges, a one-time token burn on 70% of the total token supply was performed on 5/20/2021, setting the new total volume to 300 mil.
|1 WEC 兑换 AUD
A$0.002126784
|1 WEC 兑换 GBP
￡0.001063392
|1 WEC 兑换 EUR
€0.0012760704
|1 WEC 兑换 USD
$0.00132924
|1 WEC 兑换 MYR
RM0.0058752408
|1 WEC 兑换 TRY
₺0.0476665464
|1 WEC 兑换 JPY
¥0.2055935508
|1 WEC 兑换 RUB
₽0.1309035552
|1 WEC 兑换 INR
₹0.1151919384
|1 WEC 兑换 IDR
Rp21.7908161856
|1 WEC 兑换 PHP
₱0.0776674932
|1 WEC 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0667677252
|1 WEC 兑换 BRL
R$0.0078026388
|1 WEC 兑换 CAD
C$0.0019141056
|1 WEC 兑换 BDT
৳0.1621406952
|1 WEC 兑换 NGN
₦2.0544600516
|1 WEC 兑换 UAH
₴0.0555489396
|1 WEC 兑换 VES
Bs0.07576668
|1 WEC 兑换 PKR
Rs0.3706718664
|1 WEC 兑换 KZT
₸0.6897958056
|1 WEC 兑换 THB
฿0.0447555108
|1 WEC 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0438250428
|1 WEC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0012096084
|1 WEC 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0103547796
|1 WEC 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0133322772