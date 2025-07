When he still(WHENHE)信息

The "When He Still" TikTok trend has amassed millions of views and recognition from numerous large companies such as - Aldi, Wingstop, TubroTax & many more. The trend is an overlay of a disgruntled face onto a specific object in a bed paired with a caption starting with "When He". This token was launched by the meme's original creator Maddy McBride following a Youtube tutorial on how to launch a memecoin.