Wethio Space 价格 (WESP)
今天 Wethio Space (WESP) 的实时价格为 0.01996965 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。WESP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Wethio Space 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 21.62K USD
- Wethio Space 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WESP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WESP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Wethio Space 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Wethio Space 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0000000000。
在过去60天内，Wethio Space 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0000000000。
在过去90天内，Wethio Space 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -23.19754733491923。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60天
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90天
|$ -23.19754733491923
|-99.91%
Wethio Space 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
“Discover the journey of the Wethio Space project, where passion and ingenuity unite to make a lasting impact in Africa. With a relentless drive for change, the visionary Wethio Space team set out to tackle a vital question: how can we transform Africa by unleashing its full potential, uplifting vulnerable communities, and closing the gaps that hinder progress? In the midst of boundless ideas, a groundbreaking concept was born – one that will reshape communication and propel Africa into uncharted territories. Our audacious plan involves launching nanosatellites into orbit and establishing ground stations across the continent, forming an unparalleled network that will revolutionize connectivity for all of Africa. Imagine remote villages once disconnected from the world, where possibilities were scarce and voices remained unheard. Thanks to Wethio Space, these communities will now be seamlessly connected, empowering residents with internet access, vital services, education opportunities, and the chance for economic growth. Embark on this exhilarating journey and become part of a historic movement, as we work together to forge a brighter future for all. Together, let'ts create a world where possibilities know no boundaries, and where Africa shines as a testament to the transformative power of unity.”
