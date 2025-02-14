Westland Smart City 价格 (WLSC)
今天 Westland Smart City (WLSC) 的实时价格为 0.118067 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。WLSC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Westland Smart City 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 748.76K USD
- Westland Smart City 当天价格变化为 +2.13%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WLSC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WLSC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Westland Smart City 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00246591。
在过去30天内，Westland Smart City 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Westland Smart City 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Westland Smart City 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00246591
|+2.13%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Westland Smart City 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.63%
+2.13%
+1.53%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
WestLand Smart City (WLSC) is a visionary initiative to build a fully sustainable smart city, located in Val Verde County, in the western part of Texas. The city will be designed with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency in essential resources such as water and energy, utilizing 100% renewable sources. The governance of WestLand will be based on a direct democracy model, where all important decisions will be recorded on a blockchain, ensuring transparency, active participation, and decentralization in the decision-making process. The WLSC token will be the central unit of the WestLand ecosystem, functioning as a community governance platform and encouraging community engagement throughout all stages of the smart city's development. The WLSC token will be used for voting, crowdfunding, participation rewards, and as a tool for urban development, allowing citizens to have a voice in the creation and evolution of their city. Furthermore, WestLand Smart City will host a cryptocurrency mining industrial park, taking advantage of the existing energy infrastructure, including power transmission lines that cross the land, as well as the installation of 5G broadband, which has already been completed in the city's lands. This industrial park will provide an opportunity to integrate the digital economy with the physical infrastructure of the city, making it even more innovative and resilient. It is also important to highlight that WestLand's land is located over the Andrews Aquifer, a strategic source of groundwater, which ensures a solid foundation for the city's sustainable water resource management.
