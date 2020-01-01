WEB4 AI（WEB4）信息

Web4 AI ($WEB4), strives to disrupt the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency space using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Web4 AI, through its diverse DeFi offerings, aims to quickly establish a strong presence in the DeFi market by creating unique use cases.One of Web4 AI’s unique selling point is that it will offer superior AI trading algorithms for automated AI trading. Secondly the introduction of Web4 Wallet Management to optimize the storage and transaction of digital assets. Thirdly, Web4 AI NFT Generation utilizes AI to generate NFTs that are unique and cannot be replicated, making them highly valuable. Lastly, Web4 AI also intends to branch into non-crypto related use cases such as automated customer service, content creation and so forth.