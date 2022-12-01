Water Rabbit（WAR）代币经济学
Water Rabbit（WAR）信息
What is the project about?
Water Rabbit Token ($WAR) is an innovative cryptocurrency developed by Shanvere DAO. Our project's primary objective is to position $WAR as a widely recognized and utilized currency in the digital assets space. We envision $WAR as a trusted medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account, going beyond the conventional role of cryptocurrencies.
What makes your project unique?
Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, $WAR is not simply another 'memecoin'. It is a part of a greater mission to reshape the landscape of digital currencies. We are actively collaborating with top-tier institutions to establish $WAR as a credible and trusted financial instrument in the digital economy. Our vision and partnerships set us apart, giving us a unique positioning in the cryptosphere.
History of your project.
The $WAR project was launched on the 27th of July, 2022, beginning its journey on the Binance Smart Chain. Our token has since been listed on various platforms, including Pancakeswap, Poocoin, Bogged.finance, and P2B, thus gaining significant exposure and recognition in the cryptocurrency market.
What’s next for your project?
The future of $WAR is full of potential and expansion. We are continuously working towards forming new strategic partnerships, increasing our token's utility, and further enhancing its recognition as a valid currency. Our vision is for $WAR to be more than just another cryptocurrency, but an integral part of the evolving financial landscape.
What can your token be used for?
$WAR's primary use case is to function as a digital currency. Users can leverage it as a medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account. Our ongoing collaborations with top institutions aim to significantly expand the utility of $WAR, making it a versatile token within the digital asset ecosystem. As we progress, we expect to see $WAR adopted in various financial and commercial scenarios, driving its value and significance in the digital
Water Rabbit（WAR）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Water Rabbit（WAR）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Water Rabbit（WAR）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Water Rabbit（WAR）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 WAR 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
WAR 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
WAR 价格预测
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。