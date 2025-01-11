Water Rabbit 价格 (WAR)
今天 Water Rabbit (WAR) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。WAR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Water Rabbit 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 229.50 USD
- Water Rabbit 当天价格变化为 -2.64%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WAR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WAR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Water Rabbit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Water Rabbit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Water Rabbit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Water Rabbit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.64%
|30天
|$ 0
|-15.79%
|60天
|$ 0
|-19.84%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Water Rabbit 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.80%
-2.64%
-5.16%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Water Rabbit Token ($WAR) is an innovative cryptocurrency developed by Shanvere DAO. Our project's primary objective is to position $WAR as a widely recognized and utilized currency in the digital assets space. We envision $WAR as a trusted medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account, going beyond the conventional role of cryptocurrencies. What makes your project unique? Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, $WAR is not simply another 'memecoin'. It is a part of a greater mission to reshape the landscape of digital currencies. We are actively collaborating with top-tier institutions to establish $WAR as a credible and trusted financial instrument in the digital economy. Our vision and partnerships set us apart, giving us a unique positioning in the cryptosphere. History of your project. The $WAR project was launched on the 27th of July, 2022, beginning its journey on the Binance Smart Chain. Our token has since been listed on various platforms, including Pancakeswap, Poocoin, Bogged.finance, and P2B, thus gaining significant exposure and recognition in the cryptocurrency market. What’s next for your project? The future of $WAR is full of potential and expansion. We are continuously working towards forming new strategic partnerships, increasing our token's utility, and further enhancing its recognition as a valid currency. Our vision is for $WAR to be more than just another cryptocurrency, but an integral part of the evolving financial landscape. What can your token be used for? $WAR's primary use case is to function as a digital currency. Users can leverage it as a medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account. Our ongoing collaborations with top institutions aim to significantly expand the utility of $WAR, making it a versatile token within the digital asset ecosystem. As we progress, we expect to see $WAR adopted in various financial and commercial scenarios, driving its value and significance in the digital
