WATER Coin（WATER）信息

Global charity and research initiatives that will drive attention of millions of people. $WATER aims to have a net-positive impact on real world with the help of charity.

$WATER introduces a unique and engaging game mechanic inspired by the states of water—staking (icing) and burning (vaporizing).

FREEZING (STAKING) Just as water turns into ice when it gets cold, $WATER tokens can be staked (iced) to earn rewards. Stakers are rewarded with additional $WATER tokens over time, simulating the process of accumulating ice

VAPORIZING (BURNING) When water is heated, it turns into vapor and disappears. Similarly, $WATER tokens can be burned (vaporized) to reduce the total supply, increasing scarcity and potentially the value of the remaining tokens.