Our project is a TON-chain, Telegram-based tap-to-earn game platform designed to provide users with an easy and engaging way to earn tokens while fostering community interaction. Players can participate by tapping just 60 times, four times a day, making the platform accessible and enjoyable for users of all levels. Built around a Beluga meme theme, the project offers a unique and entertaining utility, ensuring a playful and lighthearted experience.
Beyond gaming, the project integrates both digital and real-world benefits. Tokens earned on the platform can be used for exclusive perks in areas such as tourism, hospitality, and even water-based products through our Smart Water initiatives. The project aims to bridge the gap between online and offline experiences, creating a seamless ecosystem where users can enjoy both virtual and tangible rewards.
By combining innovation, community interaction, and fun, our project not only redefines the tap-to-earn model but also establishes itself as a lifestyle brand within the TON blockchain ecosystem.
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 WATC 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
WATC 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
