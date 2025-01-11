什么是WASD Studios (WASD)

WASD Studios was founded by a group of passionate gamers who shared a common love for first-person shooter (FPS) and multiplayer games. The name "WASD" pays homage to the traditional keyboard controls used in many popular FPS games, symbolizing the studio's dedication to creating immersive and engaging gaming experiences. The lore behind WASD Studios traces back to a time when the founders, a diverse team of developers, designers, and gamers, came together with a shared vision of pushing the boundaries of gaming innovation. Drawing inspiration from their collective experiences in competitive gaming and game development, they set out to establish a studio that would redefine the FPS and multiplayer gaming landscape.

