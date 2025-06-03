WarpBeam 价格 (WPLAY)
今天 WarpBeam (WPLAY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 14.50K USD。WPLAY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
WarpBeam 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- WarpBeam 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 18.25M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WPLAY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WPLAY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，WarpBeam 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，WarpBeam 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，WarpBeam 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，WarpBeam 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+23.17%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
WarpBeam 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+5.25%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The next generation TV ecosystem - Space to Everyone - Content creators TV ecosystem / Hybrid / WEB3 Friendly WarpBeam was built to bridge the gap between traditional streaming services and the emerging Web3 landscape. Including the satellite television as open tv format, to help the small content creators, artist reach the audience. The way we want to create it is to build a loyal community, from every single member, who could be important and connected to our ecosystem. The goal was to create an ecosystem that provides not only high-quality entertainment while integrating blockchain technology for monetization, ownership, and engagement, but also to have the real users: no bots, fake accounts, who helps each other to grow and be the real numbers for media buyers and advertisers.
