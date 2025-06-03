什么是WarpBeam (WPLAY)

The next generation TV ecosystem - Space to Everyone - Content creators TV ecosystem / Hybrid / WEB3 Friendly WarpBeam was built to bridge the gap between traditional streaming services and the emerging Web3 landscape. Including the satellite television as open tv format, to help the small content creators, artist reach the audience. The way we want to create it is to build a loyal community, from every single member, who could be important and connected to our ecosystem. The goal was to create an ecosystem that provides not only high-quality entertainment while integrating blockchain technology for monetization, ownership, and engagement, but also to have the real users: no bots, fake accounts, who helps each other to grow and be the real numbers for media buyers and advertisers.

