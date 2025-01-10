Waltonchain 价格 (WTC)
今天 Waltonchain (WTC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 16.04K USD。WTC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Waltonchain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 649.56 USD
- Waltonchain 当天价格变化为 +3.44%
- 其循环供应量为 29.18M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WTC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WTC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Waltonchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Waltonchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Waltonchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Waltonchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.44%
|30天
|$ 0
|+33.72%
|60天
|$ 0
|+59.43%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Waltonchain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.13%
+3.44%
+72.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Waltonchain is a genuine, trustworthy and traceable business ecosystem with complete data sharing and absolute information transparency. It is created by the combination of technologies of RFID and blockchain, which push forwards the integration of block chain and the Internet of Things. Waltonchain combines blockchain with IoT (specifically RFID) to create a management system for supply chains. The project is named after Charlie Walton, the inventor of RFID technology and a pioneer in the space. Logistics systems are complex and commonly involve several different parties. As these systems grow, it becomes increasingly tough for businesses in the same vertical to coordinate with each other. On top of that, individual entities may have different processes that further hinder the ability to transfer data back and forth. Waltonchain uses RFID identification to track products during each step of production and distribution. The data associated with each item is stored on an immutable blockchain that ensures its accuracy no matter where in the process it is.The Waltonchain team is loaded with supply chain experience. Do Sanghyuk, one of the co-founders, was previously the Director of the Korean Standard Products Association. The other co-founder, Xu Fangcheng was the Supply Chain Management Director of Septwolves Group Ltd. The team is getting support from their Chief Scientist Advisor, Kim Sukku – a former vice president of Samsung. Waltonchain has no shortage of partnerships – several of which are with Chinese provincial governments. The team is working with the Fujian government to create a “smart maritime” blockchain incubator, and with the Jinhu government to build smart air purification and monitoring systems. The Waltonchain architecture makes use of a novel consensus mechanism known as Proof-of-Stake & Trust (PoST). Waltonchain innovates on the traditional proof-of-stake (PoS) model and integrates a node reputation based system into the consensus mechanism. PoST provides for adjustable difficulty for each node, to ensure that integrity in the ecosystem is rewarded. Waltonchain also gives sub-chain developers the option to choose their own consensus mechanism, for example, sub-chains can strictly just have PoS as a consensus mechanism, and not PoST. Waltonchain, by use of its RFID technology, has introduced a novel way with which blockchain can solve not only the inefficiencies found with supply chain management, but also IoT.
