WALC 价格 ($WALC)
今天 WALC ($WALC) 的实时价格为 0.00569809 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。$WALC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
WALC 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 23.18 USD
- WALC 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $WALC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $WALC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，WALC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，WALC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003275119。
在过去60天内，WALC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006256297。
在过去90天内，WALC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00893173678539686。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0003275119
|+5.75%
|60天
|$ -0.0006256297
|-10.97%
|90天
|$ -0.00893173678539686
|-61.05%
WALC 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-10.97%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
WALC is an ecosystem accelerator program launching in October 2021 that aims to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain technology through collaboration. Based in the UK and built on the NEAR blockchain as an NEP141 token, WALC provides a full suite of solutions to address common hurdles faced by blockchain projects including lack of expertise, funding struggles, and challenges achieving commercial viability. The WALC accelerator program supplies new projects with support from an experienced team to fill skill gaps in areas like marketing, finance, planning, and operations. WALC also ensures continuous funding for projects through a hybrid model utilising raised funds, grants, and profits from WALC's initial project, Real Time Payments (RTP). RTP is a banking infrastructure software solution that facilitates instant settlement of FX transactions between institutions. All projects joining the WALC ecosystem adopt the native WALC token, promoting stability and shared success. Profits from RTP are used to conduct token buybacks and burns, powering growth while increasing utility. The WALC token serves as the singular native asset across the collaborative ecosystem. WALC tackles blockchain's main obstacles to mainstream business adoption - risk, complexity, and lack of expertise. With comprehensive solutions centred around cooperation, WALC aims to be the number one accelerator program on NEAR. The project brings real-world viability to crypto, connecting blockchains with commercialisation. Backed by an experienced leadership team with decades of success across startups, blockchain, and Fortune 500 companies, WALC provides the ingredients to transform innovative ideas into profitable blockchain solutions. By addressing the adoption challenges head-on while sharing collective benefits, WALC is positioning itself as a catalyst for unlocking blockchain's true mainstream potential.
