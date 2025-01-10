Wagie Bot 价格 (WAGIEBOT)
今天 Wagie Bot (WAGIEBOT) 的实时价格为 0.01097037 USD。目前其市值为 $ 104.22K USD。WAGIEBOT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Wagie Bot 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 47.29 USD
- Wagie Bot 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 9.50M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WAGIEBOT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WAGIEBOT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Wagie Bot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Wagie Bot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0019441821。
在过去60天内，Wagie Bot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0035423555。
在过去90天内，Wagie Bot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0019441821
|-17.72%
|60天
|$ +0.0035423555
|+32.29%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Wagie Bot 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+0.47%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Bringing Multichain Sniping, Tracking, Trading, Copy Trading and Much More directly to Telegram & Discord. Wagiebot is a versatile DeFi bot operating on its own proprietary private nodes on ETH, BSC and Arbitrum with a 1ms response time, making it one of the fastest, if not the fastest, tools available on the market. Currently, we offer the following features: • Instant fetching (fastest on TG) • Anti-Mev • No cache on re-fetch • Multichain (ETH, ARB, BSC) • Contract Sniping • Liquidity Sniping • Method Sniping • Copytrading • Take Profit, Stoploss, Trailing Stoploss • A built-in Honeypot checker • Trading fees under 0.8% (0.7% under referral) • Simulation Engine What makes your project unique? WagieBot is a passion project between our private group who initially used it for personal trading but careful consideration decided to take it to the public and produce the fastest most feature rich sniper bot on the market! History of your project. We have been in development since Febuary and in Private Beta since April, with our launch to Public Beta being 10/07/2023. What’s next for your project? We will continue to push updates to add new features to our bot whilst polishing and optimizing the overall user experience, this is a passion project for us as traders so there's always something ahead! What can your token be used for? Our token provides holders a discount to fee's using a 4 tier system ranging from 500 - 2000 tokens held giving our users trading fee discounts ranging from 0.80% down to 0.40/0.30%! In addition to Copy Trade, Tracked Trades, Active Snipes, Tracking Time and Premium Group perks.
