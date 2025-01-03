什么是Vulture Peak (VPK)

Vulture Peak is a pioneering Launchpad and an Investment fund focusing on blockchain games, NFTs, metaverse, DeFi, and other recent developments in the blockchain space. While the blockchain industry has been expanding and growing in recent years, not much has been done to have equal growth amongst the overall sphere of our society and it has mostly benefited a certain segment of the society who has the resources and liberty of investing early in projects. Vulture Peak focuses on leveling down these grounds and empowering everyone with investing power. Better days are on their way and it’s time to bid farewell to the days of staking and locking your tokens for getting whitelisted in IDOs. Let’s empower everyone and let’s grow together!

Vulture Peak (VPK) 资源 白皮书 官网