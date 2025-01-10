什么是Voyager AI (VOYAGE)

Voyager AI is an avant-garde AI-driven predictive analytics hypersuite engineered for the uncharted realms of decentralized finance (DeFi). Using this Gitbook is your star map, detailing the mission parameters, equipping you with cutting-edge tools, and ensuring you’re primed to navigate the cosmic expanse of DeFi investments with unparalleled precision and strategic foresight. Voyager’s Galactic Market Sentiment Analysis system scours the vast data nebula to decode and quantify the prevailing sentiments within the DeFi galaxy. Some subsystems include a social media scanner that monitors interplanetary platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Telegram for real-time sentiment flux. Second, a news aggregator that collects and synthesizes cosmic news articles and press releases from multiple galaxies. Thirdly, a forum Analyzer that Scrutinizes discussions on DeFi-centric forums such as Bitcointalk and specialized DeFi communities.

