Voucher KSM 价格 (VKSM)
今天 Voucher KSM (VKSM) 的实时价格为 45.87 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。VKSM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Voucher KSM 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.09K USD
- Voucher KSM 当天价格变化为 -1.58%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VKSM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VKSM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Voucher KSM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.73860085467386。
在过去30天内，Voucher KSM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -8.3961961710。
在过去60天内，Voucher KSM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +28.0968290790。
在过去90天内，Voucher KSM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +18.98583404122361。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.73860085467386
|-1.58%
|30天
|$ -8.3961961710
|-18.30%
|60天
|$ +28.0968290790
|+61.25%
|90天
|$ +18.98583404122361
|+70.62%
Voucher KSM 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.99%
-1.58%
-15.87%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
vKSM (voucher KSM) is a liquid staking derivative (LSD) of staked KSM, with fully underlying KSM reserve and yield-bearing feature of KSM staking reward. Users can deposit KSM into Bifrost SLP protocol and get vKSM as return, vKSM can be traded in the open market or be redeemed back to KSM. Holding vKSM equals to holding the KSM staking position, staking rewards appriciate the exchange price of vKSM. Why vKSM? 1. Liquid Staking The product allows users to stake KSM for liquid vToken, (vKSM). vKSM will keep receiving staking rewards and can continue to be used in Bifrost and Kusama-based DeFi for additional rewards. 2. Automatically Staking rewards capturing without scenario limitations SLP will issue Staking rewards to vKSM by adjusting the price of vKSM / KSM upwards. vKSM Rate = SLP Staking KSM (SUM) / vKSM Total Issuance. 3. Floating redemption period, vKSM redemption ≤ 7 days While Kusama’s original chain Staking has a fixed 7-day redemption period, Bifrost SLP helps users to realize the possibility of early vKSM redemption by matching the real-time vKSM minting quantity with the redemption quantity at the protocol layer in the form of a queue. Theoretically, it can achieve second-level redemption. 4. Higher Staking Yield In the SLP protocol, the protocol screens more than 10 verified nodes through governance (subsequently increasing with the overall staking volume) and adds multiple filters such as the number of nominees, commission ratio, and history of blocks out to maximize the return of this verifier portfolio while ensuring that none of the nodes have experienced slashes. 5. Multi-environment Compatibility vKSM is one of Substrate assets in Bifrost parachain, by using the HRMP channels between Bifrost and others, it can be easily utilized in EVM, WASM and Substarte competiable parachains.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 VKSM 兑换 AUD
A$74.3094
|1 VKSM 兑换 GBP
￡37.1547
|1 VKSM 兑换 EUR
€44.4939
|1 VKSM 兑换 USD
$45.87
|1 VKSM 兑换 MYR
RM205.9563
|1 VKSM 兑换 TRY
₺1,624.2567
|1 VKSM 兑换 JPY
¥7,233.699
|1 VKSM 兑换 RUB
₽4,690.2075
|1 VKSM 兑换 INR
₹3,951.2418
|1 VKSM 兑换 IDR
Rp739,838.6061
|1 VKSM 兑换 PHP
₱2,689.8168
|1 VKSM 兑换 EGP
￡E.2,319.6459
|1 VKSM 兑换 BRL
R$280.2657
|1 VKSM 兑换 CAD
C$66.0528
|1 VKSM 兑换 BDT
৳5,595.2226
|1 VKSM 兑换 NGN
₦71,115.9306
|1 VKSM 兑换 UAH
₴1,939.3836
|1 VKSM 兑换 VES
Bs2,431.11
|1 VKSM 兑换 PKR
Rs12,773.4189
|1 VKSM 兑换 KZT
₸24,205.599
|1 VKSM 兑换 THB
฿1,592.6064
|1 VKSM 兑换 TWD
NT$1,516.4622
|1 VKSM 兑换 CHF
Fr41.7417
|1 VKSM 兑换 HKD
HK$356.8686
|1 VKSM 兑换 MAD
.د.م460.5348