vDOT (voucher DOT) is a liquid staking derivative (LSD) of staked DOT, with fully underlying DOT reserve and yield-bearing feature of DOT staking reward. Users can deposit DOT into Bifrost SLP protocol and get vDOT as return, vDOT can be traded in the open market or be redeemed back to DOT. Holding vDOT equals to holding the DOT staking position, staking rewards appriciate the exchange price of vDOT.
Why vDOT?
- Liquid Staking The product allows users to stake DOT for liquid vToken, (vDOT). vDOT will keep receiving staking rewards and can continue to be used in Bifrost and Polkadot-based DeFi for additional rewards.
- Automatically Staking rewards capturing without scenario limitations SLP will issue Staking rewards to vDOT by adjusting the price of vDOT / DOT upwards. vDOT Rate = SLP Staking DOT (SUM) / vDOT Total Issuance.
- Floating redemption period, vDOT redemption ≤ 28 days While Polkadot’s original chain Staking has a fixed 28-day redemption period, Bifrost SLP helps users to realize the possibility of early vDOT redemption by matching the real-time vDOT minting quantity with the redemption quantity at the protocol layer in the form of a queue. Theoretically, it can achieve second-level redemption.
- Higher Staking Yield In the SLP protocol, the protocol screens more than 10 verified nodes through governance (subsequently increasing with the overall staking volume) and adds multiple filters such as the number of nominees, commission ratio, and history of blocks out to maximize the return of this verifier portfolio while ensuring that none of the nodes have experienced slashes.
- Multi-environment Compatibility vDOT is one of Substrate assets in Bifrost parachain, by using the HRMP channels between Bifrost and others, it can be easily utilized in EVM, WASM and Substarte competiable parachains.
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 VDOT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
VDOT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 VDOT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 VDOT 代币的实时价格吧！
