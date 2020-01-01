Voucher BNC（VBNC）信息

vBNC is a representation Token of liquid staked BNC.

Bifrost is a Liquid Staking app-chain tailored for all blockchains, utilizing decentralized cross-chain interoperability to empower users to earn staking rewards and DeFi yields with flexibility, liquidity, and high security across multiple chains.

The easiest way to understand Bifrost is to see it as a derivative issuer that provides liquidity for all pledged assets, issuing corresponding shadow assets during the bonding period of the original assets. At the same time, the shadow asset is a fungible Token that can be circulated in different DEXs, pools, protocols and across chains.