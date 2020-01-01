Vortex Protocol（VP）信息

VP has an indispensable position in the Torah ecosystem , As the carrier of Torah’s ecological value transfer, in addition to the circulation of Torah’s entire ecological value, At the same time, it also serves as a proof of the ownership of users in Torah low-carbon resource contribution incentive, equity participation of listed companies, new infrastructure contribution and Torah pool storage contribution. Circulation between, so that the entire ecology will develop in the direction of lower carbon and energy saving, more environmentally friendly and healthy, and more valuable potential.