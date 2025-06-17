什么是Vorilla (VORILLA)

Vorilla is a utility meme token designed to empower creators. It will be integrated as a currency within the VojVoj platform, a decentralized creator economy ecosystem, enabling creators to have full control over their assets while facilitating seamless transactions. VojVoj’s unique non-custodial wallet allows creators to earn, store, and utilize crypto, all within a Web2-like user interface. This wallet ensures creators have complete control over their funds, making low-cost, borderless transactions possible. VojVoj fosters a decentralized economy where creators are incentivized to collaborate and engage with the platform, all while being rewarded for their contributions.

Vorilla (VORILLA) 资源 官网

Vorilla（VORILLA）代币经济

