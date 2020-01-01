Voodoo（LDZ）代币经济学
Voodoo（LDZ）信息
What is the project about? We are a Passive Income based NFT project that allows our holders to stake and earn our native token Voodoo by holding one of our NFTs! We are also currently creating several DAOs and raid-2-Earn systems within our community to further benefit our project, roadmap, and goals!
What makes your project unique? We are the first metaphysical healing based project that allows its holders to stake and earn our token $Voodoo!
History of your project. We have one Sold out collection with another one currently minting! We have grown tremendously in our 7 months of trading and networking!
What’s next for your project? We look to expand our token Voodoo, and bring many different use case scenarios. Such as our OG trait shop, Our Raid2Earn platform, and our three staking pools!
What can your token be used for? Voodoo can be used to purchase our Project NFTs, it also can be used in our Trait Shop, our holders can even mint our current collection in Voodoo Token!
Voodoo（LDZ）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Voodoo（LDZ）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Voodoo（LDZ）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Voodoo（LDZ）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 LDZ 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
LDZ 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 LDZ 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 LDZ 代币的实时价格吧！
