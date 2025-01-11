Voodoo 价格 (LDZ)
今天 Voodoo (LDZ) 的实时价格为 0.00199988 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。LDZ 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Voodoo 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 325.93 USD
- Voodoo 当天价格变化为 -1.95%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
今天内，Voodoo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Voodoo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002314487。
在过去60天内，Voodoo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007447093。
在过去90天内，Voodoo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002605713736087677。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.95%
|30天
|$ -0.0002314487
|-11.57%
|60天
|$ -0.0007447093
|-37.23%
|90天
|$ -0.0002605713736087677
|-11.52%
Voodoo 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.20%
-1.95%
-8.06%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? We are a Passive Income based NFT project that allows our holders to stake and earn our native token Voodoo by holding one of our NFTs! We are also currently creating several DAOs and raid-2-Earn systems within our community to further benefit our project, roadmap, and goals! What makes your project unique? We are the first metaphysical healing based project that allows its holders to stake and earn our token $Voodoo! History of your project. We have one Sold out collection with another one currently minting! We have grown tremendously in our 7 months of trading and networking! What’s next for your project? We look to expand our token Voodoo, and bring many different use case scenarios. Such as our OG trait shop, Our Raid2Earn platform, and our three staking pools! What can your token be used for? Voodoo can be used to purchase our Project NFTs, it also can be used in our Trait Shop, our holders can even mint our current collection in Voodoo Token!
|1 LDZ 兑换 AUD
A$0.0032398056
|1 LDZ 兑换 GBP
￡0.0016199028
|1 LDZ 兑换 EUR
€0.0019398836
|1 LDZ 兑换 USD
$0.00199988
|1 LDZ 兑换 MYR
RM0.0089794612
|1 LDZ 兑换 TRY
₺0.070795752
|1 LDZ 兑换 JPY
¥0.315081094
|1 LDZ 兑换 RUB
₽0.2044677312
|1 LDZ 兑换 INR
₹0.1722696632
|1 LDZ 兑换 IDR
Rp32.2561245164
|1 LDZ 兑换 PHP
₱0.1172529644
|1 LDZ 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1011139328
|1 LDZ 兑换 BRL
R$0.0122192668
|1 LDZ 兑换 CAD
C$0.0028798272
|1 LDZ 兑换 BDT
৳0.2439453624
|1 LDZ 兑换 NGN
₦3.1005739544
|1 LDZ 兑换 UAH
₴0.0845549264
|1 LDZ 兑换 VES
Bs0.10599364
|1 LDZ 兑换 PKR
Rs0.5569065836
|1 LDZ 兑换 KZT
₸1.055336676
|1 LDZ 兑换 THB
฿0.0693758372
|1 LDZ 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0661360316
|1 LDZ 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0018198908
|1 LDZ 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0155590664
|1 LDZ 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0200787952