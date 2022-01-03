VNX Swiss Franc（VCHF）代币经济学
VNX Swiss Franc（VCHF）信息
What is the project about? VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) is a token referencing Swiss Franc from a token generator licensed under the Blockchain act in Liechtenstein.
What makes your project unique? Being referenced to traditional currency, VNX Swiss Franc offers a traditional asset in the digital form. VCHF token generation and all services in respect of the tokens are carried out by VNX Commodities, a company registered with the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) under the Tokens and TT Services Providers Law (TVTG) (https://fmaregister.fma-li.li/search?searchText=&number=310339&category=)
History of your project.
VNX, a Liechtenstein-based company registered by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA). In April 2022 VNX launched its European platform for investment into tokenized traditional assets and issues the first European multichain token fully backed by physical gold and represents individual ownership of the gold - VNX Gold (VNXAU). In December 2022, VNX added VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF), expanding investor capabilities in the crypto space by offering digital assets tied to traditional currencies. VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) are tokens referencing respective fiat currencies. VNX stablecoins provide the ability for crypto users to trade in native currencies as well as manage their portfolio more effectively: to hedge, trade, and profit with more options.
What’s next for your project?
VNX aims to make VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) available to users by expanding the list of cryptocurrency exchanges where it is traded. There are also plans to release the token on various blockchains, making it multichain.
What can your token be used for?
Hedge. Hold VCHF to hedge against crypto volatility and avoid losses during a market decline; Trade. Buy and sell digital assets in a matter of minutes on CEXs and DEXs; Earn. Lend, provide liquidity, stake and use other investment opportunities in CeFi/DeFi.
VNX Swiss Franc（VCHF）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 VNX Swiss Franc（VCHF）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
VNX Swiss Franc（VCHF）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 VNX Swiss Franc（VCHF）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 VCHF 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
VCHF 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 VCHF 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 VCHF 代币的实时价格吧！
