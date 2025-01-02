VNX EURO 价格 (VEUR)
今天 VNX EURO (VEUR) 的实时价格为 1.03 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.80M USD。VEUR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
VNX EURO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 66.01K USD
- VNX EURO 当天价格变化为 -0.52%
- 其循环供应量为 3.69M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VEUR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VEUR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，VNX EURO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00541631954951。
在过去30天内，VNX EURO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0170793570。
在过去60天内，VNX EURO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0502143540。
在过去90天内，VNX EURO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0695997039736967。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00541631954951
|-0.52%
|30天
|$ -0.0170793570
|-1.65%
|60天
|$ -0.0502143540
|-4.87%
|90天
|$ -0.0695997039736967
|-6.32%
VNX EURO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.25%
-0.52%
-0.89%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? VNX Euro (VEUR) is a token referencing Euro from a token generator licensed under the Blockchain act in Liechtenstein. What makes your project unique? Being referenced to traditional currency, VNX Euro offers a traditional asset in the digital form. VEUR token generation and all services in respect of the tokens are carried out by VNX Commodities, a company registered with the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) under the Tokens and TT Services Providers Law (TVTG) (https://fmaregister.fma-li.li/search?searchText=&number=310339&category=) History of your project. VNX, a Liechtenstein-based company registered by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA). In April 2022 VNX launched its European platform for investment into tokenized traditional assets and issues the first European multichain token fully backed by physical gold and represents individual ownership of the gold - VNX Gold (VNXAU). In December 2022, VNX added VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF), expanding investor capabilities in the crypto space by offering digital assets tied to traditional currencies. VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) are tokens referencing respective fiat currencies. VNX stablecoins provide the ability for crypto users to trade in native currencies as well as manage their portfolio more effectively: to hedge, trade, and profit with more options. What’s next for your project? VNX aims to make VNX Euro (VEUR) available to users by expanding the list of cryptocurrency exchanges where it is traded. There are also plans to release the token on various blockchains, making it multichain. What can your token be used for? Hedge. Hold VEUR to hedge against crypto volatility and avoid losses during a market decline; Trade. Buy and sell digital assets in a matter of minutes on CEXs and DEXs; Earn. Lend, provide liquidity, stake and use other investment opportunities in CeFi/DeFi.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 VEUR 兑换 AUD
A$1.648
|1 VEUR 兑换 GBP
￡0.824
|1 VEUR 兑换 EUR
€0.9888
|1 VEUR 兑换 USD
$1.03
|1 VEUR 兑换 MYR
RM4.6041
|1 VEUR 兑换 TRY
₺36.3693
|1 VEUR 兑换 JPY
¥161.7203
|1 VEUR 兑换 RUB
₽114.845
|1 VEUR 兑换 INR
₹88.3225
|1 VEUR 兑换 IDR
Rp16,612.9009
|1 VEUR 兑换 PHP
₱59.6473
|1 VEUR 兑换 EGP
￡E.52.2828
|1 VEUR 兑换 BRL
R$6.3963
|1 VEUR 兑换 CAD
C$1.4832
|1 VEUR 兑换 BDT
৳123.085
|1 VEUR 兑换 NGN
₦1,591.9577
|1 VEUR 兑换 UAH
₴43.3733
|1 VEUR 兑换 VES
Bs52.53
|1 VEUR 兑换 PKR
Rs287.061
|1 VEUR 兑换 KZT
₸540.6779
|1 VEUR 兑换 THB
฿35.2981
|1 VEUR 兑换 TWD
NT$33.8664
|1 VEUR 兑换 CHF
Fr0.927
|1 VEUR 兑换 HKD
HK$8.0031
|1 VEUR 兑换 MAD
.د.م10.4133