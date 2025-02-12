VMS Classic 价格 (VMC)
今天 VMS Classic (VMC) 的实时价格为 603.23 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。VMC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
VMS Classic 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 247.40K USD
- VMS Classic 当天价格变化为 +4.00%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VMC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VMC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，VMS Classic 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +23.2。
在过去30天内，VMS Classic 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +173.0700650880。
在过去60天内，VMS Classic 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，VMS Classic 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +23.2
|+4.00%
|30天
|$ +173.0700650880
|+28.69%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
VMS Classic 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.56%
+4.00%
-1.21%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is VMS Classic (VMC)？ VMS Classic (VMC) is a groundbreaking blockchain-based platform powered by the Vehicle Mining System (VMS), which integrates cryptocurrency mining directly into all types of engine-powered transportation. This innovative system has been patented in Korea and the United States, with additional patent applications pending in eight other countries and the European Union. The core of VMS Classic lies in its unique mining method, which combines the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) technologies. This combination, known as GPU+ASIC=VMC, enables a dual mining approach that enhances efficiency and performance. The ultimate goal of VMS Classic is to create a fully operational "mining car," where vehicles can mine cryptocurrency while on the move, creating a new form of mobile mining that is both sustainable and energy-efficient. The total supply of VMC tokens is capped at 500 million, ensuring a controlled and secure tokenomics model for the ecosystem. In addition to its core mining functionality, VMS Classic (VMC) provides a comprehensive ecosystem for its users. The project is actively engaged with its community through various social media platforms, offering regular updates and engagement opportunities. The VMC token is central to the ecosystem, enabling users to participate in the governance of the platform, pay transaction fees, and earn rewards. For those interested in exploring the technical aspects of VMS Classic further, the project's whitepaper outlines the details of the system's design and vision. Additionally, VMS Classic is listed on Etherscan, where users can track the token's performance and transactions. With its vision of a future mining car, VMS Classic is positioning itself as a trailblazer in the convergence of blockchain technology and transportation.
|1 VMC 兑换 AUD
A$953.1034
|1 VMC 兑换 GBP
￡482.584
|1 VMC 兑换 EUR
€579.1008
|1 VMC 兑换 USD
$603.23
|1 VMC 兑换 MYR
RM2,696.4381
|1 VMC 兑换 TRY
₺21,746.4415
|1 VMC 兑换 JPY
¥92,674.2249
|1 VMC 兑换 RUB
₽58,229.7919
|1 VMC 兑换 INR
₹52,360.364
|1 VMC 兑换 IDR
Rp9,889,014.8112
|1 VMC 兑换 PHP
₱35,083.8568
|1 VMC 兑换 EGP
￡E.30,432.9535
|1 VMC 兑换 BRL
R$3,474.6048
|1 VMC 兑换 CAD
C$856.5866
|1 VMC 兑换 BDT
৳73,020.9915
|1 VMC 兑换 NGN
₦905,749.845
|1 VMC 兑换 UAH
₴25,148.6587
|1 VMC 兑换 VES
Bs36,193.8
|1 VMC 兑换 PKR
Rs168,307.2023
|1 VMC 兑换 KZT
₸304,196.8244
|1 VMC 兑换 THB
฿20,612.3691
|1 VMC 兑换 TWD
NT$19,804.0409
|1 VMC 兑换 CHF
Fr548.9393
|1 VMC 兑换 HKD
HK$4,699.1617
|1 VMC 兑换 MAD
.د.م6,038.3323