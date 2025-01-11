Viterium 价格 (VT)
今天 Viterium (VT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。VT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Viterium 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 8.81 USD
- Viterium 当天价格变化为 +19.96%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Viterium 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Viterium 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Viterium 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Viterium 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+19.96%
|30天
|$ 0
|+7.52%
|60天
|$ 0
|-40.20%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Viterium 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.09%
+19.96%
-2.47%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Viterium (VT) is the utility token of the non-custodial wallet Viterium (viterium.io), a mobile wallet app (available for Android and iOS) built for the Vite blockchain (vite.org). Viterium has a fast and easy to use interface and offers users the option to access on-chain services directly from the DeFi Center. What makes your project unique? Viterium aims to be a fully decentralised, non-custodial wallet that allows users to access Vite's on-chain services directly from the wallet's interface, without the need to connect the wallet to dApp websites through QR code scanning. History of your project. Viterium started as a proof of concept, community built, wallet for the Vite ecosystem, back in September 2021. The first version of the wallet was released in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in May 2022 with future updated bringing support for direct access to on-chain services like staking protocols and token swaps. What’s next for your project? With the launch of the DeFi Center, the focus is on building an array of decentralised services on the Vite network that will be available directly from the wallet's interface. What can your token be used for? VT will facilitate access to Viterium built products and services.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
