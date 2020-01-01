VirtuSwap（VRSW）代币经济学
VirtuSwap（VRSW）信息
VirtuSwap goal is to make DEX trading as efficient as CEX trading. VirtuSwap innovation is centered on two main aspects. Firstly, the VirtuSwap AMM based DEX implement a new backend architecture that uses “Virtual Reserves”, which enable to significantly increase liquidity efficiency while solving the problem of indirect trades that 99% of crypto-assets suffers from. VirtuSwap DEX achieves that by enabling Liquidity Pools to hold, for a limited scope, making all pools work as an orchestra to direct liquidity to the trade, thus eliminating the need for costly indirect trade when trading assets with insufficient direct liquidity. Secondly, VirtuSwap developed the “Minerva Engine”, an AI-based optimizer that analyzes real trading activity to suggest the optimal allocation of economic incentives to Liquidity Providers, thus making VRSW emission allocation derive from informed real data basis. In the future VirtuSwap will also incorporate a hedging model that will enable small to medium cap project who suffers the most from insufficient direct liquidity, to support trading with multiple assets by opening a single pool. VRSW token is VirtuSwap governance token, and can be used for Staking or Locking to receive increased economic incentives, as well as voting on the governance of the protocol using vote-escrowed VRSW, noted as gVRSW.
VirtuSwap（VRSW）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 VirtuSwap（VRSW）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
VirtuSwap（VRSW）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 VirtuSwap（VRSW）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 VRSW 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
VRSW 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 VRSW 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 VRSW 代币的实时价格吧！
