VirtuSwap 价格 (VRSW)
今天 VirtuSwap (VRSW) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 153.07K USD。VRSW 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
VirtuSwap 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.85K USD
- VirtuSwap 当天价格变化为 +16.14%
- 其循环供应量为 619.51M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VRSW兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VRSW 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，VirtuSwap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，VirtuSwap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，VirtuSwap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，VirtuSwap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+16.14%
|30天
|$ 0
|-59.16%
|60天
|$ 0
|-54.60%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
VirtuSwap 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.24%
+16.14%
+14.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
VirtuSwap goal is to make DEX trading as efficient as CEX trading. VirtuSwap innovation is centered on two main aspects. Firstly, the VirtuSwap AMM based DEX implement a new backend architecture that uses “Virtual Reserves”, which enable to significantly increase liquidity efficiency while solving the problem of indirect trades that 99% of crypto-assets suffers from. VirtuSwap DEX achieves that by enabling Liquidity Pools to hold, for a limited scope, making all pools work as an orchestra to direct liquidity to the trade, thus eliminating the need for costly indirect trade when trading assets with insufficient direct liquidity. Secondly, VirtuSwap developed the “Minerva Engine”, an AI-based optimizer that analyzes real trading activity to suggest the optimal allocation of economic incentives to Liquidity Providers, thus making VRSW emission allocation derive from informed real data basis. In the future VirtuSwap will also incorporate a hedging model that will enable small to medium cap project who suffers the most from insufficient direct liquidity, to support trading with multiple assets by opening a single pool. VRSW token is VirtuSwap governance token, and can be used for Staking or Locking to receive increased economic incentives, as well as voting on the governance of the protocol using vote-escrowed VRSW, noted as gVRSW.
