Vinlink 价格 (VNLNK)
今天 Vinlink (VNLNK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。VNLNK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Vinlink 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 25.98 USD
- Vinlink 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VNLNK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VNLNK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Vinlink 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Vinlink 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Vinlink 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Vinlink 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-36.61%
|60天
|$ 0
|-68.62%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Vinlink 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Vinlink is a cryptocurrency startup that is using blockchain and AI technology to revolutionize the automotive industry. The company’s goal is to create a transparent and secure record of transactions, maintenance and repair history, ownership and transfer of vehicles, insurance, safety recalls, financing, and charging and refueling of electric and hybrid vehicles. This will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase transparency and security for all parties involved, including manufacturers, suppliers, carriers, customs authorities, mechanics, technicians, insurers, regulators, lenders, and vehicle owners. Vinlink’s first utility is a blockchain-based solution for tracking the maintenance and repair history of vehicles. By using smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, Vinlink creates a tamper-proof and transparent record of a vehicle’s maintenance and repair history. This will be useful for buyers who want to verify the condition of a used vehicle before purchasing it. Vinlink will also offer its loyal holders a chance to earn extra income through staking. By holding Vinlink tokens, users can earn additional revenue from various sources
