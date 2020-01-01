Swap and Earn VIKI: When you swap any trading pair, you earn VIKI Token. Reward Mechanism: 1 STX = 1 VIKI

Swap and Burn VIKI - Deflationary Effect: When you swap any trading pair, you run the VIKI burn mechanism. Burn Mechanism: 1 STX = 1 VIKI

Platform Fee: Aggregator protocols deduct a certain fee from each swap. This guarantees the smooth operation and sustainability of the platform. Viking Swap charges a 1% fee on each transaction and rewards its users with VIKI in return.