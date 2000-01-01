Viking Elon（VELON）信息

The Viking Elon is a crypto project that builds Metaverse NFT-based game. Moreover, players could play to earn there. The nearest project’s plans include preselling in-game NFTs and launching the Viking Elon Game. Such a P2E game will be available on all devices. Moreover, users could mint and trade nonfungible tokens and enjoy a variety of gameplay such as refinement and reproduction. Also, this community-driven startup has issued $VELON altcoin with auto-staking rewards. Find more details about the coin in the next paragraph.

VELON is a BEP20 (BSC) token with a 12% tax rate. Therefore, the coin contract charges each transaction with a twelve percent fee and reallocates it. Automatically, 4-5% goes to the existing token-holders. Another 3-4% goes to marketing and development purposes. Also, 2% goes to the liquidity pool on the PancakeSwap. The rest 1%, goes to the burning address. However, the primary utility value allows token-owners to play with other players, buy and sell lands and assets in The Viking Elon’s metaverse.