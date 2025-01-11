Viking Elon 价格 (VELON)
今天 Viking Elon (VELON) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。VELON 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Viking Elon 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.35K USD
- Viking Elon 当天价格变化为 +0.03%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VELON兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VELON 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Viking Elon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Viking Elon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Viking Elon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Viking Elon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|+0.08%
|60天
|$ 0
|-0.23%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Viking Elon 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.01%
+0.03%
+0.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Viking Elon is a crypto project that builds Metaverse NFT-based game. Moreover, players could play to earn there. The nearest project’s plans include preselling in-game NFTs and launching the Viking Elon Game. Such a P2E game will be available on all devices. Moreover, users could mint and trade nonfungible tokens and enjoy a variety of gameplay such as refinement and reproduction. Also, this community-driven startup has issued $VELON altcoin with auto-staking rewards. Find more details about the coin in the next paragraph. VELON is a BEP20 (BSC) token with a 12% tax rate. Therefore, the coin contract charges each transaction with a twelve percent fee and reallocates it. Automatically, 4-5% goes to the existing token-holders. Another 3-4% goes to marketing and development purposes. Also, 2% goes to the liquidity pool on the PancakeSwap. The rest 1%, goes to the burning address. However, the primary utility value allows token-owners to play with other players, buy and sell lands and assets in The Viking Elon’s metaverse.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
