VIDY 价格 (VIDY)
今天 VIDY (VIDY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。VIDY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
VIDY 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 403.01 USD
- VIDY 当天价格变化为 +10.45%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VIDY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VIDY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，VIDY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，VIDY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，VIDY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，VIDY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+10.45%
|30天
|$ 0
|-5.33%
|60天
|$ 0
|+2.20%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
VIDY 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.12%
+10.45%
+5.66%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions and publisher payments. Vidy is one of the few crypto companies in the world that is actually live in production and presently working with the largest and most prestigious companies of the world. Vidy is revenue positive with tier 1 advertisers buying the Vidy ad unit, and has over 3 billion monthly pageviews on major publishers around the globe. Vidy plans to harness this massive userbase to facilitate major adoption of VidyCoin as a means for ad rewards and purchases on every page. Vidy has invented the world's first single-page invisible embed layer for video that is completely decentralized. With just a hold, users reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web that supplement their reading experience effortlessly. All video ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. Each time a user unveils a video ad, he earns rewards in the form of VidyCoin that can then be used in the various forms: 1) Redeem / Purchase goods and services on the Vidy Ecosystem 2) Purchase advertising campaigns 3) Staking VidyCoin to get access to premium advertising and/or publisher features With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on its way to reinventing digital advertisement, e-commerce, and video entertainment. For the first time, cryptocurrency application will be available to the masses without any switching cost. Vidy has already integrated its technology and signed commercial agreements with more than 40 publishers globally. This gives Vidy an exposure of more than 3 billion page views a month or more than 150 million unique visitor exposures a month across Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, Philippines, China, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam and America. At the current moment, Vidy is receiving datapoints from these integrations that are in the billions, and has seen click through / view-rates of more than 30% consistently across the various publishing platforms.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 VIDY 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 VIDY 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 VIDY 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 VIDY 兑换 USD
$--
|1 VIDY 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 VIDY 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 VIDY 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 VIDY 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 VIDY 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 VIDY 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 VIDY 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 VIDY 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 VIDY 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 VIDY 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 VIDY 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 VIDY 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 VIDY 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 VIDY 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 VIDY 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 VIDY 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 VIDY 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 VIDY 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 VIDY 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 VIDY 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 VIDY 兑换 MAD
.د.م--