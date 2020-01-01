Vetter（VETTER）信息

Vetter Token, where crowdsourcing meets a.i. and gamification to empower the crypto investor. Reinventing the Crypto Research Game.

Vetter Token, helping crypto insiders become a better Vetter. Crypto Calendar helps identify the projects most likely to 2x to 1000x based on poster history.

Vetter Token (VETTER) makes crypto research fun! With a proven use case, the dApp highlights projects worth researching by ranking the poster’s performance. Add in compensation, points, tipping and a bad-ass interface, and you have the best crypto research tool at your fingertips.