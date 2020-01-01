Vetter Skylabs（VSL）信息

Skylabs is powered by its native BEP-20 token (VSL) and houses two independently functioning launchpad platforms — Launchpad and Vsale.

Stakers of VSL get allocations in Launchpad projects and royalties from shared revenue generated from the VSL buy-sell tax and launchpads.

Stakers receive 100% of the VSL buy tax and 33.33% of the sell tax, as well as 20% of revenue generated from both Launchpads.

Only VSL stakers can participate in top-tier projects launching off Skylabs Launchpad. Vsale follows the standard “open launch” model giving developers a hub to launch projects to the public while locking liquidity.

The founding team consists of Robyn Linn, Mike Klinger and Jeremy James. All with years of experience in cryptocurrency projects.