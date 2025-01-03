Vent Finance 价格 (VENT)
今天 Vent Finance (VENT) 的实时价格为 0.0014908 USD。目前其市值为 $ 373.15K USD。VENT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Vent Finance 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 352.76 USD
- Vent Finance 当天价格变化为 +0.83%
- 其循环供应量为 250.00M USD
今天内，Vent Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Vent Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001962869。
在过去60天内，Vent Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007126422。
在过去90天内，Vent Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0030457278481958905。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.83%
|30天
|$ -0.0001962869
|-13.16%
|60天
|$ -0.0007126422
|-47.80%
|90天
|$ -0.0030457278481958905
|-67.13%
Vent Finance 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.20%
+0.83%
+2.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
VENT is the first full-stack Cardano-Polygon community launchpad ecosystem that enables sustainable growth. The platform will open up new investment opportunities and make DeFi accessible to everyone. Combining simplicity, security, and transparency, VENT aims to reset the world's expectations of what a decentralized launchpad is and help evolve the reputation and maturity of the DeFi space and crypto ecosystem as a whole. VentUp Launchpad, the first offering within the platform is where founders share innovative blockchain projects with the communities that will join forces to fund them. - Platform-level identity verification: simple, one-time process. - Customer support throughout all stages of registration, KYC, and investment. - Projects selected by the community and vetted by the team. - Flexible Fundraising Mechanisms (IDO, Private Rounds, ISPO) - Innovative P.A.S. (Point Allocation System) allocation mechanism to reward long-term holders, true community members while enabling new users to participate. - Social features that invite verified users to interact with each other and exchange ideas with project creators. - Secure environment for trusted partners and community members to transact. - Trusted entity & team in compliance with international regulations. - Transfer functionality to allow whitelists to be delegated to eligible members. - Project Support through Incubation Partners.
