Veno is a liquid staking protocol where you can stake your CRO and receive the auto-compounding, yield-bearing receipt token LCRO. The LCRO token is designed to maximize composability. Just by owning LCRO, you automatically accrue the CRO staking yield value in your LCRO token; LCRO can thus be used freely across the Cronos DeFi ecosystem. Veno’s liquid staking token LCRO offers the most extensive, lowest cost, and most reliable method of utilizing your staked CRO.
We are a vertically integrated liquid staking protocol, maximizing the reliability and efficiency of our service; allowing us to provide a price-competitive service in the long term;
- Cost savings are achieved by leveraging our own node infrastructure and/or infrastructure of our partners
- Reliability is achieved with our enterprise-grade node set-up and deep expertise in running node infrastructure
- We also have an insurance module that will help to secure user funds in the unlikely event of a slashing penalty
We will aim to maximize the adoption and utility of our tokens across the ecosystem, and we are working with some of the largest ecosystem partners to make this happen;
- We want to maximize the liquidity of LCRO in the Cronos Ecosystem and beyond, attracting the largest amount of capital, and attaining the lowest spread, with our high reliability and low-fee promises
- LCRO is an auto-compounding yield-bearing token to maximize composability
- We can further maximize user liquidity by providing a tradeable NFT after user unstakes their CRO
Veno Finance（VNO）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Veno Finance（VNO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Veno Finance（VNO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Veno Finance（VNO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 VNO 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
VNO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 VNO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 VNO 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。