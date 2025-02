什么是Venator Universe (VNT)

Venator Universe is a sci-fi RPG survival game that utilizes blockchain infrastructure and is fortified with Web 3 security solutions. Players experience a plethora of entertainment elements, from mining and gathering to production and arena tournaments, from hoverbike races to crate hunting, and from construction to colony plundering. In our game, where virtual values turn into real ones, whether you want to socialize at the space station, incite chaos on PvP open planets, or establish your own civilization on a secure habitat planet We're confident you'll enjoy your time with us. Get your ticket now and board the ship!

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Venator Universe (VNT) 资源 白皮书 官网