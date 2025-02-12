Vemate 价格 (VMT)
今天 Vemate (VMT) 的实时价格为 0.00342181 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。VMT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Vemate 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 239.57 USD
- Vemate 当天价格变化为 -0.47%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VMT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VMT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Vemate 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Vemate 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007345062。
在过去60天内，Vemate 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010066787。
在过去90天内，Vemate 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00113150156870796。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.47%
|30天
|$ -0.0007345062
|-21.46%
|60天
|$ -0.0010066787
|-29.41%
|90天
|$ -0.00113150156870796
|-24.85%
Vemate 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.47%
+10.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Vemate is the most versatile and dynamic application on the market which supplies trading analysis tools, market information, fractional and tokenised NFT trading as well as the only fully integrated Crypto - NFT bridging marketplace. Stage 1 fully developed VeVe NFT alarm and analysis app, launched on the 5th April (1 month before any fundraising was held) on Android & iOS with 8000 users and growing by approximately 1000 every week since the Ecomi(VeVe) partnership announcement - the app is currently free to use. The reason why it is very popular is because it would increase VeVe NFT trading efficiency by 400% through price change alarms, low mint alarms, chart analysis, vault value tools, price tracking tools and many more which are being constantly rolled out. •After launch, VeVe users will be able to access the app only by holding either $100 in VMT tokens or $200 in OMI tokens. With a potential pool of 700,000 VeVe users who will hold the VMT token long term and never trade it because of its utility. Stage 2 A holistic NFT platform that will encompass an informational module(similar to Coinmarketcap) which will condense all the major blockchain data in one place, an analysis module(similar to Trading View) and an NFT marketplace/large volume fractional NFT exchange. All of the aforementioned will have an automated educational assistant which will serve to help the Crypto or new users to learn about NFTs. This would take place after these users have been eased into the market by the large volume fractional NFT trading which enables them to enter the market without learning a single new skill.
|1 VMT 兑换 AUD
A$0.0054064598
|1 VMT 兑换 GBP
￡0.002737448
|1 VMT 兑换 EUR
€0.0032849376
|1 VMT 兑换 USD
$0.00342181
|1 VMT 兑换 MYR
RM0.0152612726
|1 VMT 兑换 TRY
₺0.1233220324
|1 VMT 兑换 JPY
¥0.5260006332
|1 VMT 兑换 RUB
₽0.3301362288
|1 VMT 兑换 INR
₹0.2961918736
|1 VMT 兑换 IDR
Rp56.0952369264
|1 VMT 兑换 PHP
₱0.1990466877
|1 VMT 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1725618783
|1 VMT 兑换 BRL
R$0.0197096256
|1 VMT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0048589702
|1 VMT 兑换 BDT
৳0.4142101005
|1 VMT 兑换 NGN
₦5.137847715
|1 VMT 兑换 UAH
₴0.1426552589
|1 VMT 兑换 VES
Bs0.2053086
|1 VMT 兑换 PKR
Rs0.9547192081
|1 VMT 兑换 KZT
₸1.7255503468
|1 VMT 兑换 THB
฿0.1167521572
|1 VMT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1124064585
|1 VMT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0031138471
|1 VMT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0266558999
|1 VMT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0342523181