Velvet AI（VELAI）信息

Velvet AI is an advanced cryptocurrency trading system powered by artificial intelligence, currently tracking over 10,000 EVM wallets for trend analysis and early token detection. The platform provides AI-driven security analysis at the smart contract level to identify potential scams and assess trading risks based on liquidity metrics.

The ecosystem features a sophisticated terminal interface delivering real-time trading signals across ETH, Base, Arbitrum, and Avalanche networks. $VELAI token holders benefit from a 50/50 revenue sharing model through staking, with proceeds split between treasury growth and holder rewards.