什么是Vegasino (VEGAS)

One stop destination for both high rollers and casual players, Vegasino is all set to revolutionize the online and crypto casino experience. With thousands of demonstrably fair games available to play, the multichain casino has been designed by the award-winning team behind Nevada Casino from the ground up to address existing online gambling limitations and issues. With a strong community backing, new and old investors alike can feel secure knowing that this loved, tried and tested project with its steel-like foundation has nowhere to go but up. $VEGAS is the native token of the platform . The token is designed to bring value to the platform and give governance powers to its community. In addition to it being the native asset of a desirable crypto casino project, $VEGAS also benefits from the team’s commitment to reserve 20% of the platform’s profits for buyback and burn. This ensures a constantly rising floor for $VEGAS. Holders will also be able to stake their $VEGAS tokens for a generous 33% APY.

