Vector Smart Gas 价格 (VSG)
今天 Vector Smart Gas (VSG) 的实时价格为 0.00284663 USD。目前其市值为 $ 26.01M USD。VSG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Vector Smart Gas 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 429.23K USD
- Vector Smart Gas 当天价格变化为 +9.17%
- 其循环供应量为 9.23B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VSG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VSG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Vector Smart Gas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00023911。
在过去30天内，Vector Smart Gas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007194621。
在过去60天内，Vector Smart Gas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0100916816。
在过去90天内，Vector Smart Gas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0018296881988499076。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00023911
|+9.17%
|30天
|$ -0.0007194621
|-25.27%
|60天
|$ +0.0100916816
|+354.51%
|90天
|$ +0.0018296881988499076
|+179.92%
Vector Smart Gas 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+6.49%
+9.17%
-20.96%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Launched in 08/12/2024 by a team based in Canada and the UK, VSC is a Layer 2 platform designed to facilitate the development of decentralized applications (dApps). VSG, or Vitalik Smart Gas, serves as the official gas token for VSC. The platform's primary objective is to address scalability issues prevalent in traditional blockchain networks by providing a scalable and efficient environment for decentralized application deployment. Leveraging Layer 2 solutions, VSC enhances transaction throughput and reduces gas fees, making it more accessible and cost-effective for developers and users alike. VSG plays a crucial role within the VSC ecosystem, acting as the fuel that powers transactions and smart contract executions on the network. With a total initial supply of 10 billion tokens and a deflationary mechanism in place, VSG aims to maintain a stable and reliable gas system while incentivizing network participation. One of the key features of VSC and VSG is their commitment to community involvement and governance. The platform encourages active participation from users, developers, and stakeholders to collectively shape the future direction of the network. Through community-driven initiatives and transparent decision-making processes, VSC strives to foster a decentralized ecosystem that reflects the needs and values of its participants. Moreover, VSC offers a range of developer tools and resources to streamline the dApp development process. From comprehensive documentation to developer support channels, the platform aims to empower developers to create innovative and scalable decentralized applications on top of VSC. In addition to its technical capabilities, VSG emphasizes security and reliability. The platform leverages robust consensus mechanisms and smart contract auditing processes to ensure the integrity of transactions and the safety of user funds. By prioritizing security, VSG aims to instill trust and confidence in its platform among users and developers
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 VSG 兑换 AUD
A$0.004554608
|1 VSG 兑换 GBP
￡0.002277304
|1 VSG 兑换 EUR
€0.0027327648
|1 VSG 兑换 USD
$0.00284663
|1 VSG 兑换 MYR
RM0.0127244361
|1 VSG 兑换 TRY
₺0.1005145053
|1 VSG 兑换 JPY
¥0.4464369829
|1 VSG 兑换 RUB
₽0.317399245
|1 VSG 兑换 INR
₹0.2441269888
|1 VSG 兑换 IDR
Rp45.9133806689
|1 VSG 兑换 PHP
₱0.1648483433
|1 VSG 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1445234051
|1 VSG 兑换 BRL
R$0.017649106
|1 VSG 兑换 CAD
C$0.0040991472
|1 VSG 兑换 BDT
৳0.340172285
|1 VSG 兑换 NGN
₦4.3997228617
|1 VSG 兑换 UAH
₴0.1198715893
|1 VSG 兑换 VES
Bs0.14517813
|1 VSG 兑换 PKR
Rs0.793355781
|1 VSG 兑换 KZT
₸1.4942814859
|1 VSG 兑换 THB
฿0.0975540101
|1 VSG 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0935971944
|1 VSG 兑换 CHF
Fr0.002561967
|1 VSG 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0221183151
|1 VSG 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0287794293