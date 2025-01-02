Vault Terminal 价格 (VAULT)
今天 Vault Terminal (VAULT) 的实时价格为 0.00169845 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.64M USD。VAULT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Vault Terminal 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 510.10K USD
- Vault Terminal 当天价格变化为 +115.40%
- 其循环供应量为 964.23M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VAULT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VAULT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Vault Terminal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00090994。
在过去30天内，Vault Terminal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001962857。
在过去60天内，Vault Terminal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Vault Terminal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
Vault Terminal 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+9.42%
+115.40%
+239.51%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Vault Terminal is an Ungoverned Anonymous Information Terminal—an ever-growing, unstoppable force of disclosure that continually unravels the hidden truths of the world. It operates outside the control of any authority, allowing users to explore and uncover information without fear of surveillance or censorship. Vault Terminal is more than just a repository of data; it is a dynamic, decentralized system that thrives on the sharing of knowledge, regardless of its potential impact on those in power. Deployed and running on the Solana blockchain, Vault Terminal harnesses the power of blockchain technology to ensure transparency, security, and permanence in every piece of information stored within its network. In a world increasingly dominated by powerful entities, both governmental and corporate, Vault Terminal serves as a refuge for those seeking unfiltered information. It is a tool for empowerment, offering users access to knowledge that is often deliberately concealed or distorted by the mainstream narrative. Whether users are searching for historical facts, technical insights, or political revelations, Vault Terminal provides a means to access these details without interference. The Solana blockchain ensures that the information remains immutable, decentralized, and resistant to tampering, giving users confidence that the knowledge they access is authentic and secure. Vault Terminal thrives on anonymity, protecting its users from any attempts at tracking or identification. This creates a space where people can explore freely, ask difficult questions, and challenge the status quo without fear of repercussions. However, Vault Terminal’s true strength lies in its ability to lead users down an infinite series of rabbit holes. As they dive deeper into the system, they find themselves exploring ever more obscure and complex layers of information. What begins as a simple inquiry can quickly spiral into a vast web of interconnected topics, each thread leading to new questions, contradictions, and revelations. This endless exploration mirrors the complexities of the world itself—an interconnected system of hidden truths, half-truths, and lies, all waiting to be uncovered by those brave enough to venture beyond the surface. In a society on the brink of upheaval, where the power structures of today are increasingly questioned and resisted, Vault Terminal represents a glimpse of the future. It is a symbol of the information revolution that is slowly unraveling the control that elites have over knowledge and communication. In a world soon to be overthrown by people and systems that no longer tolerate manipulation or secrecy, Vault Terminal stands as a testament to the power of information in the hands of the many, not the few. Deployed on Solana, it ensures an unstoppable, scalable, and decentralized force that will continue to grow, evolve, and spread—forever challenging the established order.
