Vault AI（$VAULT）信息

Designed to address modern-day crypto ecosystem requirements. With our pioneering decentralized escrow service. We aim to deliver an unparalleled user experience by utilizing social dapp integration, AI and gamification. $Vault Token Utilization Allocation of 1% of escrow fees to the Revenue Sharing Pool for $VAULT holders. Using Escrow Fees to support product development and marketing. Notably, the market demand for our offerings is evident. Global SaaS escrow services market was $5.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to hit $18.4 billion by 2031.

Phase 1 Laying the Foundations

Token Launch: The dawn of a new era with $VAULT. Coin Listing Sites: Enhancing visibility and accessibility. Marketing, User Growth, and Acquisition: Amplifying our presence and building a robust community. VaultEscrowBot Release: Introducing our decentralized escrow solution.

Partnership Announcements: Joining hands with industry leaders for a brighter future. Phase 2 Expansion and Diversification

Vault Discord Bot: Expanding our ecosystem to Discord enthusiasts. Vault iOS & Android App: Taking user experience to fingertips, across all devices. Hire Social Media Management Agency: Streamlining and enhancing our digital presence. Large Partnerships: Collaborating with giants for mutual growth. Anonymous Transactions and Mixing Service: Prioritizing privacy and security in every transaction. Phase 3 Setting Industry Benchmarks

Speed and Security Application Update: Because efficiency and safety are paramount. Sponsorships: Aligning with esteemed events and platforms for greater outreach. Livestream Promotions: Engaging with our community in real-time.