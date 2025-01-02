Vault AI 价格 ($VAULT)
今天 Vault AI ($VAULT) 的实时价格为 0.00451534 USD。目前其市值为 $ 452.02K USD。$VAULT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Vault AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 123.25 USD
- Vault AI 当天价格变化为 +4.33%
- 其循环供应量为 100.00M USD
今天内，Vault AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00018753。
在过去30天内，Vault AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005845369。
在过去60天内，Vault AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003631186。
在过去90天内，Vault AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018753
|+4.33%
|30天
|$ -0.0005845369
|-12.94%
|60天
|$ +0.0003631186
|+8.04%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Vault AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.50%
+4.33%
+1.60%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Designed to address modern-day crypto ecosystem requirements. With our pioneering decentralized escrow service. We aim to deliver an unparalleled user experience by utilizing social dapp integration, AI and gamification. $Vault Token Utilization Allocation of 1% of escrow fees to the Revenue Sharing Pool for $VAULT holders. Using Escrow Fees to support product development and marketing. Notably, the market demand for our offerings is evident. Global SaaS escrow services market was $5.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to hit $18.4 billion by 2031. Phase 1 Laying the Foundations Token Launch: The dawn of a new era with $VAULT. Coin Listing Sites: Enhancing visibility and accessibility. Marketing, User Growth, and Acquisition: Amplifying our presence and building a robust community. VaultEscrowBot Release: Introducing our decentralized escrow solution. Partnership Announcements: Joining hands with industry leaders for a brighter future. Phase 2 Expansion and Diversification Vault Discord Bot: Expanding our ecosystem to Discord enthusiasts. Vault iOS & Android App: Taking user experience to fingertips, across all devices. Hire Social Media Management Agency: Streamlining and enhancing our digital presence. Large Partnerships: Collaborating with giants for mutual growth. Anonymous Transactions and Mixing Service: Prioritizing privacy and security in every transaction. Phase 3 Setting Industry Benchmarks Speed and Security Application Update: Because efficiency and safety are paramount. Sponsorships: Aligning with esteemed events and platforms for greater outreach. Livestream Promotions: Engaging with our community in real-time.
